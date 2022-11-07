North Port tries to rebound from Ian while preparing for Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port City Manager, Jerome Fletcher said the city is preparing for the potential storm of subtropical storm Nicole that could directly hit the east of Florida.

“We need to evaluate when, where, and how," Fletcher said. "Do a backward timeline and then figure out how to be best prepared as a city."

This is coming as the area is still trying to shake back from Hurricane Ian. Monday, multiple federal agencies were in North Port talking about rebuilding while still planning for another potential storm.

When asked about the potential storm, Fletcher sighed and said his first thought was "you got to be kidding me."

“Due to the amount of rain and the previous situation, we do believe that it’s going to cause a lot more home damage,” Fletcher said.

More home damage is a major concern for the city as so many residents still have their roofs tarp from the damage of Hurricane Ian.

“How to stay safe, the mold, where to go, how to be out, when not to be out," Fletcher said.

Those are all of the things the city is considering and discussing while preparing for Nicole. All of this happened while city and county leaders met with federal agencies to get the region back on track after Ian.

During a workshop on Monday, federal agencies such as FEMA, the Economic Development Administration, and the United States Department of Housing gathered at North Port's City Hall to find out the needs of the Sarasota-Charlotte manatee region.

“We need resources for housing to keep the employees here," said one community member in the audience.

Temporary Housing and Workforce housing were the biggest concerns of the community.

City Manager Fletcher said housing is an urgent need because so many people are displaced and probably can't afford hotels after Ian.

“Another thing is the long-term process which is workforce housing was a problem before the storm came this only made it worst," Fletcher said.

He added that during the storm residents should follow the city's communication channels to make sure they are up to date with the most accurate information.