NORTH PORT | Heavy rain causes road damage, closure on Price Blvd.

NORTH PORT, FL — Price Boulevard in North Port will be closed this week for repairs.

The City of North Port says a section of road was damaged by heavy rain this past weekend. The area will stay closed to traffic between Salford and Cranberry boulevards.

The permanent repairs by a contractor are expected to take several days.

“Some damage was caused by the rain that we had over this past weekend. We had over 5 1/2 inches of rain in about a couple hours here in Northport, so there were some wash out underneath the roadway and lead to a depression. We closed the road and shortly after part of that road kind of caved in," says Jason Bartolone, the City of North Port Communications Manager.

Price Boulevard was closed Monday afternoon after what the city is calling a depression that was discovered in the road… which means the road had elevations slightly lower than those of the surrounding pavement

There’s also another topic when discussing Price Boulevard and that's the much anticipated Price Boulevard Widening Project. The city says it’s in the design phase and is planned to go out to bid in early 2024 for construction and long-term improvements. The project will ease congestion on this key roadway and make it more resilient in the event of future storms.

The section of Price Boulevard is anticipated to reopen Friday.

You are being asked to seek alternate routes and be patient while the emergency repairs are completed.