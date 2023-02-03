North Port Police warn public about suspicious masked individuals knocking on doors

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.

NPPD released a brief video that officers say somewhat captured an incident from late Wednesday night.

Police are telling residents to be vigilant when people are knocking late at night and call 941-429-7300 or 9-1-1.