North Port police searching for Marathon Gas Station robbery suspect

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a local gas station Thursday night.

Police say a man wearing all black with a black face mask and gloves entered the Marathon Gas Station in the 14000 block of Tamiami Trail on Thursday night.

Officers say the suspect demanded money and threatened employees of the establishment with what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket.

North Port Police Department

An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled on foot.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

If you have any additional information, please contact the tip line at 941-429-7382.