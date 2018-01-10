SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.-- The North Port Police Department is now looking for two suspect in a homicide investigation.

Police say they responded to a shooting on the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They have confirmed that one person is dead, but did not identify the victim. They tell us several people were inside the home when the shooting happened.

Police did not release a description of the suspects they are looking for, but they say details will be released soon. They tell us they believe the victim and suspects knew each other and that this was not a random act.

"There may be a connection here. This wasn’t a random act of somebody just picking a house and going in. There was, what we believe, at least some sort of connection between the people who did this and at least somebody in the house," says NPPD spokesman Josh Taylor.

