North Port Police say they're speaking with the Laundrie family

Posted at 7:14 PM, Sep 17, 2021
NORTH PORT, Fla. — 7:29PM: Investigators are searching a car in the driveway of the Laundrie home in North Port.

The North Port Police Department says they're currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

FOX 4 is on scene. This is a developing story.

