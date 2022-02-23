North Port police investigating a robbery on Price Creek Way

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating an early morning robbery.

Officers say it happened at the 7-eleven at 1400 Price Creek Way in North Port around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

They say four suspects entered the store wearing hoodies, grabbed the clerk, and then took cigarettes and cash from the register.

Investigators say the four fled from the scene in a sports utility vehicle.

North Port Police

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office had a similar crime happen around 3 a.m. in Venice.

If you know anything about this crime call 941-429-7300