North Port police increase patrols after attempted robbery at George Mullen Activity Center

NORTH PORT, Fla-- An attempted robbery Wednesday night has the North Port Police increasing patrols outside the George Mullen Activity Center.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. a man pulled a gun on a staff member at the activity center and demanded money.

According to the staff member, the man ran away before he could get anything.

Police immediately launched in an investigation including the use of K-9's and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter. Police said they are still looking for the suspect.

The man is described as African-American and wearing a solid blue hoodie and jeans.

Police said winter camp at the center isn't canceled and will resume as scheduled Thursday morning.