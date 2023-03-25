North Port Police find 88 bags of fentanyl in home

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police Department found 88 bags of fentanyl in a residence while serving an arrest warrant.

28-year-old Terrance Johnson of Bradenton was wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

NPPD and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a search of the residence on the 2300 block of Sparkle Lane. While inside, investigators found multiple firearms, money and drugs — including 88 bags of the deadly narcotic, fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing. NPPD said additional charges against Johnson are forthcoming.