North Port Police find 88 bags of fentanyl in home

Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 25, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police Department found 88 bags of fentanyl in a residence while serving an arrest warrant.

28-year-old Terrance Johnson of Bradenton was wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

NPPD and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a search of the residence on the 2300 block of Sparkle Lane. While inside, investigators found multiple firearms, money and drugs — including 88 bags of the deadly narcotic, fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing. NPPD said additional charges against Johnson are forthcoming.

