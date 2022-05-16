North Port Police conduct felony stop of stolen vehicle from Indiana

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police conducted a felony stop in reference to a missing vehicle from Noblesville Indiana traveling on U.S. 41.

According to the North Port Police Department on Sunday, they received a call of a stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck last seen driving southbound on US 41 crossing into Ortiz Boulevard.

An NPPD Officer was patrolling U.S. 41 when a vehicle that matched the descriptions of the stolen car drove past.

According to NPPD, the man driving the vehicle was said to be a white male, wearing no shirt, and attempted to conceal himself from the officer’s view as he passed by. The officer then noticed the matching tag plate and alarmed dispatch.

The officer initiated a felony stop on the vehicle just west of North Port Boulevard.

According to the report, three people were removed from the vehicle, and the driver, Cory Whiteaker, was identified.

NPPD officer found that Whiteaker's license was suspended for prior driving with a suspended license in Indiana.

Corey was sent to the Sarasota County jail.