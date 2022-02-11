North Port police arrest two people for setting fires in the city

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police arrested two people for a number of intentional fires started in mostly undeveloped areas in the northeast area of the city.

Officers arrested Aaliyah Stone and David Moore.

Arrests in intentionally set fires. pic.twitter.com/9U9UWCRu6z — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 11, 2022

Both are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning, among other charges.

No damage to any structures occurred.

Investigators were able to determine through the investigation that the two were buying fireworks locally and shooting them into the woods causing damage and putting the community at risk.