North Port police arrest two people for setting fires in the city

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police arrested two people for a number of intentional fires started in mostly undeveloped areas in the northeast area of the city.
Officers arrested Aaliyah Stone and David Moore.
Arrests in intentionally set fires. pic.twitter.com/9U9UWCRu6z— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 11, 2022
Both are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning, among other charges.
No damage to any structures occurred.
Investigators were able to determine through the investigation that the two were buying fireworks locally and shooting them into the woods causing damage and putting the community at risk.
“Our team has been dedicated to finding out who was starting these fires. The threat for something to get out of control existed. We’re also very fortunate to have a fire department that can act so quickly. I’m very thankful for all the efforts involved,”
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison