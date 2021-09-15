North Port police are now leading the investigation on the missing woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The national search into the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito of North Port continues

North Port Police Department is now the primary investigating agency partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and with the Suffolk County Police Department.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison

Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend. We're learning police were called to an incident involving the couple. Police in Utah told Fox News they responded to an incident involving Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on August 12, about two weeks before she was last seen at Grand Teton Park in Wyoming. Neither Petitio or Laundrie were the reporting party. Utah police were unable to provide more details, but say there was not enough evidence to file charges.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). That is now our primary tip line. So far, we have received hundreds of tips which are being vetted through multiple agencies. If anyone has seen the van photographed and information which might be helpful, please let us know.

