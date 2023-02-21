North Port Police and Fire Training Facility vandalized

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) is searching for anyone involved in the vandalization of the North Port Police and Fire Training Facility on Price Boulevard.

It happened last weekend when investigators say the suspect or suspects broke into the facility and stole a pickup truck and trailer.

Officers found the truck and trailer crashed, causing around $10,000 in damages.

They also discovered three broken lifesaving air packs and other training items used for the K-9 unit.

If you know anything about this crime call NPPD and Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-8477.