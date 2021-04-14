North Port man accused of transporting fentanyl

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested during a traffic stop in North Port earlier this week after police say he had 22 bags of fentanyl with him.

North Port Police Department says Jonathan King is charged with trafficking fentanyl and paraphernalia.

According to reports, King was the passenger in a car that was driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Police say King looked nervous and was not making eye contact.

When police searched King, they say he favored his right side and pressed it against the vehicle.

According to arrest reports, officers found two sandwich bags, including one that had 15 zip lock bags of a brown and white powdery substance. The other bag had four bags of that same substance.

Police say they went back to the car and found a marijuana joint in a cigarette box, and two more bags of the same brown and white substance.

Police say there was a total of 5.65 grams of fentanyl in 22 bags, and that 0.003 grams can be a lethal dose.

The police report says officers found $655 in cash in his pocket, a syringe, and a glass pipe under the seat with a bulb on one end.

The driver of the car was released from the scene with a warning for speeding.