NORTH PORT | Incredible escape: Honoring WWII hero who got away from concentration camp

William Edward Daniel was captured while fighting in Normandy
WWII Veteran Edward Daniel receives Tomb of the Unknown Badge
Photo Courtesy: Tidwell Hospice
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 10:46:36-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Heading into Veterans Day weekend, a hospice in North Port is honoring 45 patients who are veterans. Among the honorees is late World War II Veteran William Edward Daniel.

  • Tidewell Hospice will be honoring a World War II Veteran, Thursday at a pinning ceremony.
  • William Edward Daniel served in World War II and was captured at Normandy and forced to work at a concentration camp. He was able to escape on a bicycle
  • He became one of the first guards of Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

Fox 4’sBriana Brownlee will be at the ceremony and will have the story of his escape.

