NORTH PORT | Incredible escape: Honoring WWII hero who got away from concentration camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Heading into Veterans Day weekend, a hospice in North Port is honoring 45 patients who are veterans. Among the honorees is late World War II Veteran William Edward Daniel.



Tidewell Hospice will be honoring a World War II Veteran, Thursday at a pinning ceremony.

William Edward Daniel served in World War II and was captured at Normandy and forced to work at a concentration camp. He was able to escape on a bicycle

He became one of the first guards of Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

Fox 4’sBriana Brownlee will be at the ceremony and will have the story of his escape.

