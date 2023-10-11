Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NORTH PORT | House fire leaves 2 cats dead; family and dog rescued

IMG_1734.jpg
North Port Fire Rescue
IMG_1734.jpg
Posted at 9:01 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 21:01:58-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A house fire in North Port left two cats dead Tuesday evening, according to North Port Fire Rescue (NPFR).

NPFR responded to the call around 6:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Haverhill Ave. They arrived on scene to see a fire in the attached garage of the residence. Two cars in the driveway had also caught fire.

IMG_1731.jpg

The two cats along with two adults and one dog were inside the home when the fire started. The adults and dog made it out safely.

Crews began resuscitation efforts on the cats, but were unable to save them.

The fire spread from the garage into part of the home's living area. The home sustained smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Red Cross members have been called the assist the family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!