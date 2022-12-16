North Port High School student arrested for social media threat

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Thursday, the North Port Police Department arrested a North Port High School student for threats made on social media.

According to NPPD, the student posted comments about planning to harm other students on campus. Detectives investigated the comments Thursday night, and an arrest was quickly made.

NPPD said the student claims the threats were a joke.

Resources were allocated to make sure the school day ran smoothly on Friday.

NPHS Principal Shannon Fusco sent a message to families reminding them that threats like this one are taken seriously and can have "life-altering" outcomes.