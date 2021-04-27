North Port Forensics Supervisor charged with six felony counts surrounding narcotics

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port Police department employee has been arrested after an internal employee came forward with concerns.

North Port Police began an investigation into Forensic Supervisor, Tracy Gold who has been with the department since March of 2017.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators found numerous controlled substances in her possession. 17.8 grams of Hydromorphone, 35.0 grams of Oxycodone, 19.2 grams of Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Triazolam, and Tramadol.

Gold has been charged with six felony counts surrounding narcotics. Four of the felony charges are for illegal possession of different types of prescription pills. There are two additional felony charges for having amounts equating to trafficking the pills.

"Nobody within our agency is above the law. Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions," said Chief Todd Garrison.