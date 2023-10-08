North Port Fire puts out fire at rehab facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — North Port firefighters were dispatched to a North Port Rehabilitation for a fire in one of the patient rooms.

The North Port Fire Department says when crews arrived firefighters discovered an extinguished fire in the bed of one of the patients.

NPFD says one person experienced severe burn injuries and is being transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

According to NPFD, all other patients in the building are sheltered in place.

NPFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.