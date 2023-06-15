North Port fire chief returns to duty after allegations lead to investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port announced Wednesday that Fire Chief Scott Titus has returned from administrative leave after an independent investigation into the culture at North Port Fire Rescue.

Freeman Mathis & Gary, a firm independent from the department, began its investigation in March this year at the request of the North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

Allegations about the department were brought to Fletcher's attention by the president of the International Association of Firefighters.

After conduction more than 100 interviews with past and present personnel, investigators found "no systemic issue of hostile, harassing or otherwise abhorrent behavior within the department." The report also found "insufficient evidence" of any violation of the City's policies or unlawful conduct.

The investigator did conclude there may have been “ulterior motives” that led to these complaints being presented by the union president.

In a message to Fire Rescue employees explaining the decision, Fletcher committed to holding listening sessions with department staff and leadership to address any questions or concerns.