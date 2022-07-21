North Port couple on the run found, arrested in Michigan

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Zachary Carpenter and Nichole Williams were caught and arrested after being on the run for months.

Back on May 31, a Special Enforcement Team officer tried to make a traffic stop on a car Carpenter was driving alongside Williams in the passenger seat.

Instead of complying with the traffic stop, Carpenter fled the car and ran away.

When officers searched the car, they found drug paraphernalia and ammunition. They also found Carpenter and Williams’ IDs.

The pair were also wanted for dropping a backpack containing almost a pound of meth at a Venice Walmart. Law enforcement took the bag.

According to North Port Police, the couple is known to flee law enforcement. They were on the run - fully knowing that law enforcement was after them.

Members of the Special Enforcement Team found the two hiding out in Mason, Michigan. The Michigan State Police Apprehension Unit assisted with their arrest at a local motel in that area.

At the moment, both are waiting to be taken back to Sarasota to face charges for their crime spree.

Carpenter is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Williams is being charged with violation of probation for armed burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams.