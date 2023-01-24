North Port continues in recovery after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Parks and Recreation Department has re-opened public parks after completing repairs from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The parks listed below have re-opened to the public.

OPEN FOR PUBLIC ACCESS

• Atwater Community Park, 4475 Skyway Ave.

• Blue Heron Park*

• Blue Ridge Park, 2155 Ridgewood Dr.

• Butler Park, 6203 W. Price Blvd.

• Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Dr.

• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave.

• Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd.

• Highland Ridge Park, 6225 Kenwood Dr.

• Hope Park, 8161 Lombra Ave.

• Kirk Park, 8305 Trionfo Ave.

• LaBrea Park, 6430 LaBrea St.

• Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields, 1602 Kramer Way

• Marina Park, 7030 Chancellor Blvd.

• Marius Park, 6890 Marius Rd.

• McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St.

• Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Rd.

• Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd.

• North Port Skate Park, 5651 North Port Blvd.

• Pine Park, 4556 McKibben Dr.

• Sumter Blvd. Linear Park, Sumter Blvd.

• Veterans Park, 13750 Tamiami Trail

The parks listed below remain closed due to safety hazards. All kayak launches as well as the ramps at Marina and Dallas White Parks continue to remain closed.

CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

• Oaks Park, 5430 Mandrake Terrace

• Warm Mineral Springs Park, 12200 San Servando Ave.

For the latest updates on the progress towards reopening, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark. The Parks and Recreation Department continues to work on repairs throughout the parks systems.