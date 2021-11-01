North Port commissioners approve a new subdivision

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port commissioners approved a new subdivision in North Port.

The subdivision will be 193 acres with 350 single-family homes.

The development will also have a three-acre amenity center with a dog park.

Commissioner Debbie McDowell was worried about some of the waivers. The waivers allow for changes in the codes, so they ask the commissioners for approval. There were 12 waivers and McDowell has a problem with a handful of them.

“They have 120 acres of open space, but that's not buildable land; it's wetlands. It's stormwater ponds, so 120 acres on a 193-acre parcel sounds like a lot of open space, which it is, but it's not a place for people to go and meet and play and congregate. I asked the question if they were going to have walking trails trying to find a compromise around those wetlands and around those stormwater ponds and they said no," she said.

McDowell voted against the project, but it's not because she doesn't want the subdivision in North Port. She was worried about the unusable space and a waiver regarding street lights which she expressed concerns about the resident's safety.

The project was approved and will move on to the next stage. The little details will be approved for the development and they will work to get permits.