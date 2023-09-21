NORTH PORT | 2 dogs die in house fire, 5 people uninjured

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Industry Ave. Thursday that left two dogs dead.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire is under control.

The occupants, two adults and three children, were uninjured.

Three other dogs, two cats and six sugar gliders were inside the home at the time of the fire and are uninjured.

Firefighters reported a large amount of fire coming from the garage of the home. The flames were able to be contained to that area, though the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.