FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man from North Fort Myers faces 20 years in prison for felony drug charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Mark Serena in 2023, reporting that he had beaten a woman and held her against her will, and even robbed her at gunpoint.

The victim escaped, and called for help. Deputies then found 312 grams of fentanyl, 163 grams of cocaine, 218 grams of methamphetamine, and over 130 other pills.

He plead guilty to trafficking and other charges.