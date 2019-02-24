LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers say a North Fort Myers man was struck by a hit and run vehicle while walking along a sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway patrol says 37-year-old Patrick Santiago was hit by an unknown vehicle on Beau Drive near Hancock Bridge Parkway.

They say that around 1:40 a.m. a vehicle was headed south on Beau Drive as Santiago was walking in the same direction. The vehicle went off the road and the front portion of the vehicle struck Santiago. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.

Santiago was taken to Lee Memorial in critical condition.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.