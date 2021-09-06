North Fort Myers businessman helping feed parents during student pick-up line

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With the return of the school year, more parents are finding themselves waiting in student pick-up lines.

That’s why one dad wanted to make most of the time he was waiting for his daughter. Outside Caloosa Middle School, on a Friday afternoon, dozens of cars line the student pick-up line. And on the sidelines, hot dogs being grilled and wrapped for waiting parents.

“And I was like yeah, there’s enough time here to throw a party," says Scott Friga. "We can grill and hand out hot dogs and waters out and that’s what we’re doing! We’re going to make a bang as we go out!”

Scott Friga of Friga Tyme Construction Company got the idea when his wife, Colleen, caught Covid-19. That’s when he had to pick up his daughter for school, getting a taste of the long line.

“I can’t stop him," says Colleen Friga. "When he puts his mind to something, he’s gonna do it. He couldn’t do it. He said, ‘I feel bad for these parents so I’m bringing hot dogs.’ I said what? He goes, ‘I’m bringing hot dogs and I’m feeding everybody in the car line.’

“I leave my house at 3:00 and get here at about 3:09/3:10," said Scott. "It’s about right this time, the cars are already back to here. I text my wife and I say what time does she get out of school? She’s like 4:00 and I’m like, man- it’s 3:10! I got to sit here for 50 minutes. People get in line that early it’s crazy!”

So, Scott wrangled up a team for himself and together they became Southwest Florida’s own glizzy gladiators.

“I had to bring a team because no single parent is doing this, but we had to bring a team here," he says. "We’ve got some of this and we sit in the car line early enough to pick the kids up and where we can hand out, grill out. All we’re missing is the DJ! We can get that though, trust me.”

And the reception they’ve received has been well worth the hard work.

“I think it’s great!" said one parent waiting in line. "I got a little one back there so I have to bring him an iPad so he can entertain himself.”

“I think this is wonderful, this was such a fun surprise on a hot Friday afternoon," said Jenniffer Pierson, Assistant Principal at Caloosa Middle School. "I’m sure our parents who are sitting in the parent pick-up line are very thankful and we’re thankful for our parents’ generosity.”