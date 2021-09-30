North Fort Myers boil water notice due to a water main break

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilities has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a water main break serving a neighborhood in North Fort Myers along New Post Road from Bayshore Road to the entrance of Old Bridge Village, including all of:
· New Post Drive
· Foxlake Drive
· Arbor Lakes Drive West
· Arbor Lakes Drive East
· Nantucket Circle
· Crystal Lakes Drive
· Crystal Lakes Lane
· Longleaf Drive
· Torreya Circle
· White Cedar Lane
· Sourwood Court
· Loblolly Drive
· Horn Beam Court
The order includes about 650 customers, largely residential.
A precautionary notice was issued for this neighborhood and then rescinded earlier this month. A contractor is working on a water main replacement project in the neighborhood along New Post Road. This is part of a broader project to replace older infrastructure in the area.
Once the water has been tested and is safe to drink, Lee County will issue a notice that the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.
Residents can also monitor www.leegov.com [leegov.com], www.leegov.com/utilities [leegov.com], or follow Lee County Government on Facebook.