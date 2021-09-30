North Fort Myers boil water notice due to a water main break

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilities has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a water main break serving a neighborhood in North Fort Myers along New Post Road from Bayshore Road to the entrance of Old Bridge Village, including all of:

· New Post Drive

· Foxlake Drive

· Arbor Lakes Drive West

· Arbor Lakes Drive East

· Nantucket Circle

· Crystal Lakes Drive

· Crystal Lakes Lane

· Longleaf Drive

· Torreya Circle

· White Cedar Lane

· Sourwood Court

· Loblolly Drive

· Horn Beam Court

The order includes about 650 customers, largely residential.

A precautionary notice was issued for this neighborhood and then rescinded earlier this month. A contractor is working on a water main replacement project in the neighborhood along New Post Road. This is part of a broader project to replace older infrastructure in the area.

Once the water has been tested and is safe to drink, Lee County will issue a notice that the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.