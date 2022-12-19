Nonprofit helping people struggling with post-Ian transportation on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Tuesday, city leaders on Sanibel Island are planning to discuss reopening the island to the public on January 2, 2023.

This news comes as people on the island told Fox 4 transportation on Sanibel is still an issue after Hurricane Ian.

Lee Koronka, who lives on Sanibel Island said before losing her bike during Ian, she routinely rode around the island.

“We don't even get in our cars some days,” said Koronka.

Korona said it's a way of life they were able to get back, thanks to a giveaway from the non-profit, Fish of Sanibel-Captiva Inc. (FISH).

Maria Espinoza, the Executive Director for FISH, says traditionally the non-profit participates in holiday givebacks, but this year, she said is different.

“Usually I'm in the business of legos and barbies, but right now it's entire families coming in,” said Espinoza.

With over 600 bikes, Espinoza said it was made possible through a partnership with Billy’s Rentals, a bike shop on the island that donated all the bikes.

Espinoza said the goal is to give out as many bikes as they can to people who can prove they live or work on the island.

“People lost everything, and Sanibel is such a bikeable island,” said Espinoza.

It's an island filled with all kinds of people who are trying to get around like Lee Koronka.

"We go to the beach, we go to the store, we have our baskets, we fill it up, and go home,” said Koronka,

Or ring in the new year on a better note like Stacey Grennell — “My daughter use to ride her bike to school every day and they are saying January, hopefully, they will have Sanibel school open,” said Grennell.

On Monday, people living on Sanibel Island said these roads for bikers could get a whole lot busier if the city decides to reopen the causeway on January 2, 2023.

“The island isn't the island anymore, it's going to take a couple of years to get back to where we are or were,” said Koronka.

It's a reason why Koronka hoped city leaders will realize now’s not the time for more visitors.

“There is no reason for people to be coming unless you are helping clean up,” said Koronka.

On Monday, it’s a potential decision we asked city leaders about, but did not receive a response.

It's a potential decision that residents have made clear that they are worried about.

“I think it will be a temporary thing where people will finally get to see and then realize that there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Grennell.

FISH will be distributing bikes to island residents and employees from December 19-23.

