Non-Profit reduces overdoses in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Al Kinkle lost his daughter, Kimmie to an accidental overdose and has fought to make sure no parent feels that kind of pain by founding Kimmie’s Recovery Zone.

The new local nonprofit supports the recovery community in Lee County and those impacted by substance use disorder.

“Recovery is a lifelong commitment,” Kinkle said. “The time to make change is now, before tragedy strikes you and your family.”

Kinkle is providing thousands of units of Narcan, a nasal spray used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, free to organizations, recovery homes and individuals that can utilize this potentially life-saving tool.

More than 93,000 drug overdoses have occurred in the last year, according to an article in the Washington Post. Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. The nonprofit says it can quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of overdosing with heroin or prescription opioid pain medications.

“I often ask myself what if Kimmie had this nasal spray readily available,” Al Kinkle, Founder of Kimmie’s Recovery Zone said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in one of the most significant public health crises of the last century, but there is also increasing concern about the effect the pandemic is having on other health issues, including the opioid epidemic and mental health. The pandemic has isolated those struggling with these issues and has made resources difficult to acquire.

Kimmie’s Recovery Zone aims to walk alongside those suffering from Substance Use Disorder and mental health issues by promoting multiple pathways to recovery with support. Providing peer-based recovery services, public education, outreach programs and advocacy while addressing the stigma of substance use and the individuals that combat these disorders daily.