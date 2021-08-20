Non-profit raises $5k for Angel Wings House

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Angel Wings of SW Florida, Inc. is celebrating their success of raising nearly $5,000 for their Angel Wings House.

The non-profit's fundraiser, A Midsummer's Night of Comedy and their donors made the success possible. The event was on July 31, 2021 at the Cape Cabaret and included two shows with different comedians.

Angel Wings of SW Florida, Inc. helps homeless, single women in Southwest Florida.

They are also celebrating one of their residents, who has "Moved On and Stepped Out." She has moved into her own apartment. Since the resident moved into Angel Wings she has finished an Early Childhood certification program, obtained a full-time job and purchased a car.

The non-profit thanks their donors, supporters and those who attended the event in July. The next event for Angel Wings of SW Florida is set for October 23, 2021.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit organization, you can visit their website.