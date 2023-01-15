Non-profit Grieving Mothers Against Murders taking steps to stop gun violence

FORT MYERS, FLA — A local non-profit called Grieving Mothers Against Murders hosted an event on Saturday at the STARS complex to bring awareness to gun violence.

The group called the event “Hope Lives” and gathers to educate local children and families the importance of getting guns off the streets and taking steps to help end gun violence.

The founders of the organization are mothers who lost their own children because of gun violence. The event included testimonials from families impacted by gun violence.