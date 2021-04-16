Non-profit expanding services to veterans in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The David Lawrence Center For Behavioral Health will expand access to local veterans as part of a partnership with Home Base SWFL.

DLC is a behavioral provider that serves children, adults, and families.

Home Base SWFL works with service members, veterans, and military families impacted by post traumatic stress disorder.

Home Base will share their expertise with local clinicians to serve the needs of Florida Veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress.

As part of the partnership, DLC will provide cognitive processing therapy (CPT).

Three DLC outpatient clinicians have completed the rigorous training program which will now be available in Naples, Immokalee and through Crossroads, which is DLC’s adult addiction recovery services.

As Veterans are enrolled into the new therapy, Home Base will now provide the trained therapists 26 weeks of ongoing consultation after which each therapist will be certified.

DLC recently launched a new Veterans Services Program meant to build partnerships to help veterans and their families.

CPT will be used along with other holistic and proven therapies they have available for local Veterans.

These include trauma incident reduction, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Veteran’s Treatment Court, and Mindfulness.