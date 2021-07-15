Nominations open for SWFL INCredible awards

BONITA SPRINGS — Nominations are open now for the 2021 SWFL INCredible Awards, celebrating the businesses, nonprofits and individuals who help Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties thrive.

Awards to be presented include:



Small Business of the Year,

Nonprofit of the Year,

Innovation Award,

INCredible Award

SWFL Citizen of the Year

If you know of a small business, nonprofit or person you feel is deserving of one or more of these awards, you're invited to submit a nomination online.

Finalists and winners will be recognized at a program hosted by SWFL Inc. at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point on September 9.