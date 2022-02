CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Water is said to shut off at 929 SE 46th Lane located near Club Square on February 22 at 9:00 am.

Because of the shut down residents near the area may experience discoloration of water, fluctuation in water pressure and hydrants running water prior to the shut down.

The work will take 8 hours to complete and is said to be necessary so the crew can install 4 fire hydrants.

The blue cylinder shapes below are where the four hydrants will be located along with the effected area.