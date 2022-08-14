No Swim Advisory lifted for Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has lifted the no swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.

The DOH-Sarasota says it is now safe to swim at the following beaches:

Siesta Key Beach

North Lido Beach

Lido Casino

The beaches remained open after the warning, but wading, swimming, and water recreation was discouraged.

According to the DOH-Sarasota, an advisory is issued when the number of enterococcus bacteria found in the water during testing is unsuitable for swimming. The DOH-Sarasota said enterococcus bacteria could come from natural sources such as birds, marine wildlife, and stormwater runoff.