NO SHOPPING: Broken water main shuts down most of Edison Mall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Most of the Edison Mall was closed on Tuesday due to a broken water main.

Dirt and water could be seen on the floor of one of the entrances that we’re working to confirm is from the broken pipe.

FOX 4 tried to get a hold of the company that owns the mall to get some more information, but they didn’t return the calls.

Lindsey Thompson said she came to the mall to sell some books and games at “Books-A-Million”, but she couldn’t enter. “I just got here and super bummer that they are closed. So, going to have a change of plans for the day,” said Thompson.

The City of Fort Myers says the broken pipe is a “private water main” owned by the mall. So, they say it’s the malls responsibility to repair it.

“I hope the mall gets open soon, that’d be fabulous for everybody,” Thompson emphasized.

Despite the water main break, two stores - Macy’s and Dillards - were still open. Once the break is repaired, the City of Fort Myers says it doesn’t anticipate a boil water notice. But, they say people who live nearby may see some brown water in their taps.