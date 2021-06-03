No risk of Lee Civic Center being torn down says commissioner Frank Mann

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — District 5 Commissioner Frank Mann took to social media to provide an update about the Lee Civic Center.

In March, concerns over the status of the center arose after the owner of Babcock Ranch had set his eye on the land.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman cleared some things up after seeing a lot of people outraged as if a decision had already been made. He says he hasn’t even set eyes on the proposals.

“We’ve been trying to figure out what’s the best thing to do in the future there’s not a whole lot of demand because of the pandemic,” said Frank Mann, Commissioner, District 5.

The commissioner goes onto say they will continue the contract with the fair board.

They will also continue managing the facility with the assistance of the fair board.

"There’s no risk of the building being torn down the fairs going to continue all the activities shows are all going to continue and that we’re very pleased to report that,” Frank Mann.