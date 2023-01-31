No one hurt in Hendry County school bus crash

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County Deputies along with Emergency Response Personnel responded to a crash at South State Road 29 and Helms Road in LaBelle.

Deputies say the crash is between a sports utility vehicle and Hendry County School District bus.

Responders say there are no injuries and all occupants have been checked out.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office along with Hendry County School District is asking that parents not respond to the bus scene to pick up their child(ren), as this may create additional hazards for both the parent and child.

Instead, they are asking them to call either LaBelle Middle School, 863-674-4646, or LaBelle High School, 863-674-4120.