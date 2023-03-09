No one hurt in Collier County residential fire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — North Collier Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 3800 block of Randall Boulevard at 2:08 am Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters say residents were able to get out of the home along with several of their pets.

One rabbit was still in the structure so firefighters entered the home, located the family rabbit, and brought the bunny out safely.

The fire is under investigation, and crews remain on the scene, including the State Fire Marshall's office.

South Florida Red Cross has been contacted and is working with the displaced family.