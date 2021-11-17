Watch
No injuries reported in school bus crash in North Fort Myers

Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 17, 2021
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County School District confirmed there were no injuries in the school bus crash that happened in North Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

It happened at Beau Dr. and Hancock Bridge Pkwy.

They said there were 15 students on the bus plus the driver at the time of the crash.

The bus was headed to North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts.

The representative from the school district said a car hit the door side of the bus.

(This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it comes in.)

