No foul play suspected in woman's drowning

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are handling a death investigation after the drowning of a woman.

It happened on Saturday and detectives do not believe foul play was involved.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Vista Drive, Sarasota, just after 8:30 p.m. for a missing woman.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Sarasota County Emergency Services marine unit assisted and found the woman in Sarasota Bay.

The woman was pronounced dead while in the care of Sarasota County Emergency Services.