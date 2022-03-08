No charges against Nebraska man who was tased by Cape Coral police

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A YouTuber with a reputation for confrontation with police around the nation in Cape Coral will not face any charges in Lee County.

A Lee County Court filing from the 20th Judicial District will “Not Filing Charge: 843.02 Resist Officer Obstruct W/O Violence First Degree Misdemeanor” against Floyd Wallace Jr.

According to the police report, Floyd Wallace was holding what they called was a black rifle case around a Cape Coral fire station. Wallace is known for clashing with law enforcement around the county and recording his encounters with officers.

In this incident, a Cape Coral firefighter called the police about male hiding behind trees with a black case. One witness states he feared for his life. Another said he feared for the safety of his crew of firefighters. Wallace said the incident stemmed from him exercising his First Amendment rights and refusing to provide his I.D. to police.

A cell phone recording of the January 5, 2022 incident was posted to YouTube.