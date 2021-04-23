Nine inmates earn their GED in Collier County Jail

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Nine inmates were awarded their General Educational Development (GED) diploma by participating in the Collier County Jail Education Program.

The program is a collaboration between the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Collier County Public Schools.

This week, they were able to participate in a GED graduation ceremony at the Collier County Jail, even seen sporting the traditional cap and gown.

Collier County Sheriff's Office says during the program, inmates were given an education block that not only prepares them to test for their GED but also includes resume building, interviewing, and public speaking skills.

They had also been given courses in computer and Microsoft Office training, and a career assessment and exploration program, and many other educational programs as well.

On their Facebook page, the Collier County Sheriff's Office congratulated their newest graduates.