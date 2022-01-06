Nikki Fried hosts water quality roundtable in Alva

ALVA, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has some new ideas to address the state's goals of cleaner water.

Fried met with local producers and members of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Alva on Wednesday.

The group held a roundtable discussion to talk about ongoing efforts to bolster the Clean Water Initiative. Fried said she came into office to step up clean water efforts, and rolled out a big initiative in August.

"The Office of Water Agriculture Policy is revamping and reinventing its programs to ensure high levels of effectiveness," Fried said. "This includes common sense changes like prioritizing high value projects within our cost share program to get the greatest bang for our buck for our farmers to continue to employ the most efficient nutrient water practices."

Fried says the Clean Water Initiative is increasing the transparency of the state's agricultural programs.