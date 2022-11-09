Preparations across the state as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on Florida's east coast.

WATCH NOW| Governor Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida Power and Light is urging people to prepare as the storm makes its way toward the state.

WATCH NOW | Florida Power and Light

FPL’s emergency response plan is underway and its workforce and supplies are positioned to be able to respond safely and as quickly as possible, with approximately 13,000 men and women supporting the restoration.

Here is the latest on the power preparations in Southwest Florida.

According to the 10 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Nicole is approaching Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and is located about 210 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving west at 12 miles per hour. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas and Florida.

