New Year's Eve preparations underway in Downtown Fort Myers as COVID-19 cases rise

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Preparations are underway in downtown Fort Myers. There will be 5 different performances from live bands, fireworks and ball drop at midnight. With the omicron variant, people said they will be awaiting the new year by taking precautions.

COVID-19 cases are rising all across Southwest Florida, but that isn't stopping people from having some fun. In fact, they said they were going to be celebrating safely.

"We will go to Times Square and have a drink and go for a swim," said Dominic Weigand who will spending the new year in Fort Myers.

Weigand is visiting Southwest Florida from Germany. Weigand said he and his family will be awaiting the new year in Fort Myers. But the biggest threat to New Year's is the omicron variant spreading rapidly through Southwest Florida which is why Weigand said he will be celebrating safely taking extra steps to stay safe.

"We wear masks all day and when we go inside a building," Weigand said.

Tim Allrad said he'll be celebrating bring in the new year with some of his family.

"It's a small group. It's only going to be the six of us so we've all been vaccinated. We have boosters and we've all stayed pretty clear of large crowds so I think we feel pretty comfortable about being around each other," Allrad said.

"We are going to be flying out to Detroit around 10 o'clock on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day we are just going to be bumming around just enjoying the day so not a whole lot to do," Zachary Webb said.

President and CEO of River District Alliance, Lisa Sbuttoni said various events will be taking place in downtown Fort Myers with live music, the ball drop and fireworks.

"You can socially distance if that is something you are interested in doing," Sbuttoni said.

First Street here in downtown Fort Myers will be shutdown on New Year's Eve for all the celebrations.

