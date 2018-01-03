New Year's Eve crash kills 2, hospitalizes 3 in Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a New Year's Eve crash killed two women and injured three other people.
    
The Orlando Sentinel reports Winter Park police have identified the two women killed as 23-year-old Geena Brigete Pabarue and 23-year-old Keisha Nicole Oyola Perales. Sgt. Garvin McComie says another car traveling at high speed hit the women's car in an intersection around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
    
It's unclear in which car the three people hospitalized were riding.
    
McComie says police declined to release further details, citing an active investigation.
    
No arrests have been made at this time.
    

 

