New Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools takes over this week

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Charlotte County announced in May that they have selected a new Superintendent of Schools.

The board voted to name Mark Vianello as the new Superintendent, who is set to assume the role and responsibilities on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The School Board says they took great care in selecting a candidate who would best serve the needs of the Charlotte County student population and lead the district to a top ten district.

Vianello had been a teacher at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, a principal of both an elementary and high school, the Executive Director of Student Services, the Executive Director of Career and Technical Education, Deputy Superintendent, and is currently serving as the Chief Operations Officer for Marion County Public Schools.

Vianello takes over for retiring superintendent Stephen Dionisio.

Dionisio ends his leadership after eight years at the helm. Before being elevated to superintendent, Dionisio spent 16 years as a "school-based leader" and nine years as a teacher. He also spent seven years as a student within the very district he would eventually help run.

