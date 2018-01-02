New Punta Gorda police chief takes office

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Punta Gorda's new police chief will be sworn into office Tuesday.

Pamela Davis will take over the head role for the city. She's coming from Baltimore, where she was the director of the department's professional development and training academy.

Before that, she spent 23 years working her way up the ranks in nearby Anne Arundel county.

She'll be taking over after former chief Tom Lewis was fired this past August. Lewis was fired after one of his officers accidentally shot and killed a woman during a training seminar in 20-16.